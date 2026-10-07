Varlamov stopped 19 of 22 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Rangers. The Rangers' final two goals were empty-netters.

Varlamov surrendered goals to Oliver Bjorkstrand (twice) and Alexis Lafreniere. He stopped all six shots he faced in the third before heading to the bench as the Islanders pushed for a late equalizer, but the Rangers took advantage of that scenario to score two empty-netters. This was Varlamov's first NHL regular-season appearance since November 2024, and he should remain the No. 2 option between the posts behind Ilya Sorokin, meaning his opportunities to contribute from a fantasy perspective will be limited and matchup-based.