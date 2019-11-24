Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Takes overtime loss
Varlamov allowed two goals on 26 shots in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Sharks on Saturday.
The Russian netminder played a solid game, but Logan Couture's overtime tally prevented Varlamov from earning the win. Varlamov slipped to 7-2-2 with a 2.63 GAA and a .913 save percentage after the hard-luck result. Coach Barry Trotz will likely continue his every-other-game pattern with his goalies, which would line Varlamov up to start Wednesday in Los Angeles.
More News
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Facing Sharks on Saturday•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Weathers storm for OT win•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Gets nod in Pittsburgh•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Hangs on for sixth win•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Taking on Maple Leafs•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Blows three-goal lead to end streak•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.