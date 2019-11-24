Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Takes overtime loss

Varlamov allowed two goals on 26 shots in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Sharks on Saturday.

The Russian netminder played a solid game, but Logan Couture's overtime tally prevented Varlamov from earning the win. Varlamov slipped to 7-2-2 with a 2.63 GAA and a .913 save percentage after the hard-luck result. Coach Barry Trotz will likely continue his every-other-game pattern with his goalies, which would line Varlamov up to start Wednesday in Los Angeles.