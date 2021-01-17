Varlamov took a puck to the jaw in warmups Saturday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

That shot forced Varlamov to sit out the game, and there is no word yet as to his status for the game Monday. The Islanders were their own worst enemy here as Cal Clutterbuck was the player that took the shot that hit Varlamov. If Varlamov cannot play Monday, then Ilya Sorokin is expected to make his second straight start, this one versus the Bruins.