Varlamov stopped 23 of 25 shots in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Devils.

In what's become a familiar theme recently, Varlamov didn't get much offensive support. He's played so well that it often hasn't mattered, but Varlamov has little room for error given New York's inability to generate offense. The Russian netminder is 4-4-1 in his last nine starts, with a 4-0-1 record when he allowed no more than one goal and four regulation losses whenever he gave up at least two in this recent stretch.