Varlamov will guard the home goal in Tuesday's game versus the Bruins, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.
Varlamov is red-hot coming into Tuesday's game. He's recorded a .929 save percentage and a 4-0-1 record through the last five contests. The Bruins are a tough foe, but they rank just 18th in the league with 2.86 goals per game.
