Varlamov will defend the blue paint during Saturday's home game versus the Sabres, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.

Varlamov was sharp in his last start Tuesday against the Devils, stopping 28 of 29 shots en route to a tidy 2-1 victory. He'll attempt to secure his 11th win of the season in a favorable home matchup with a sputtering Sabres squad that's lost four straight games.