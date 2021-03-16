Varlamov will defend the road goal in Tuesday's game versus the Capitals, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

Varlamov is looking for his fifth straight win. The 32-year-old sports a .946 save percentage during his win streak, allowing six total goals during that stretch. He faces a tough challenge Tuesday, however, as the Capitals have won nine of their last 10 games while averaging 4.0 goals.