Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Taking on Maple Leafs

Varlamov will guard the home net in Wednesday's matchup against the Maple Leafs, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

The Islanders continue to rotate Varlamov and Thomas Greiss in the blue paint. Varlamov has been superb so far with a .924 save percentage -- ninth in the league -- and 2.37 GAA over eight starts. Toronto will test the veteran netminder, though, as it ranks 10th in the league with 3.39 goals per road game, as opposing goaltenders have posted a .900 save percentage in those outings.