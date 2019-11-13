Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Taking on Maple Leafs
Varlamov will guard the home net in Wednesday's matchup against the Maple Leafs, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
The Islanders continue to rotate Varlamov and Thomas Greiss in the blue paint. Varlamov has been superb so far with a .924 save percentage -- ninth in the league -- and 2.37 GAA over eight starts. Toronto will test the veteran netminder, though, as it ranks 10th in the league with 3.39 goals per road game, as opposing goaltenders have posted a .900 save percentage in those outings.
More News
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Blows three-goal lead to end streak•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Presumed starter against Pittsburgh•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Continues to be unbeatable•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Slated to start Saturday•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Wins fourth straight•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Gets starting nod Sunday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.