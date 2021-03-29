Varlamov will guard the road goal in Monday's game versus the Penguins, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.

Varlamov entered Saturday's loss to the Penguins in relief of Ilya Sorokin, and he allowed one goal on 11 shots. The 32-year-old Varlamov had a couple of rocky games in March, but ultimately, he's recorded a .918 save percentage and a 5-2-0 record this month. Meanwhile, the Penguins have won three straight games, and they're expected to get Jason Zucker (lower body) back in the fold Monday.