Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Taking on Tampa Bay

Per Andrew Gross of Newsday, Varlamov was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, which suggests he'll get the start in goal in Saturday's road matchup with the Lightning.

Varlamov finally snapped his four-game losing streak Tuesday against the Stars, making 28 saves in a 4-3 overtime victory. The 31-year-old netminder will need to be far better in order to have a shot at picking up a second straight win Saturday, as he'll be entering a road matchup with a Tampa Bay team that's averaging 4.08 goals per game at home this campaign, first in the NHL.