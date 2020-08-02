Varlamov made 27 saves in a 2-1 win over the Panthers on Saturday in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Varly, who was coming of a 19-14-6 season (2.62 GAA; .914 save percentage), hadn't won since Feb. 23 and was 0-2-2 in his last four regular-season games. And he'd allowed four goals in each of those four losses. But Saturday, Varlamov was at his best. But given his regular-season platoon with Thomas Greiss, Varly is likely headed to the bench for Game 2.