Varlamov made 21 saves in a 6-2 loss in Boston on Saturday.

It was an Everest-like challenge for Varlamov and the Isles, who were on their heels all night. The Bruins are now an NHL-best 23-2-3 at home. Varlamov has lost two straight games, one in overtime and this one in regulation. Overall, he's 10-7-2 with a 2.82 GAA and .911 save percentage.