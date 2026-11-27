Varlamov will guard the home net in Friday's clash against the Jets, per Stefen Rosner of NHL.com.

Varlamov hasn't lost in regulation over his last two outings, with his most recent performance being a 4-3 overtime loss to the Jets on Nov. 19. Overall, the 38-year-old netminder has a 2-2-3 record, a 2.79 GAA and an .889 save percentage across seven appearances this season. He's been a serviceable backup behind Ilya Sorokin this season due to the former's ability to extend games to overtime. Varlamov will have solid fantasy value as a spot start in deep leagues Friday, as he'll look to get revenge for his latest loss against the Jets.