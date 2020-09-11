Varlamov will patrol the crease in Game 3 against the Lightning on Friday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Varlamov bounced back well in Game 2, stopping 19-of-21 shots, but still took the loss as the Islanders were only able to score one goal. The 32-year-old netminder owns a 3.48 GAA and .853 save percentage over his last four appearances and hasn't won a start since Aug. 29.