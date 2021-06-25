Varlamov will protect the road goal in Friday's Game 7 versus the Lightning, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Outside of ugly outings in Games 2 and 5, Varlamov has been fairly reliable in the Stanley Cup Semifinals. The 33-year-old Russian will look to upset the defending Cup champions Friday with a trip to the Cup Finals on the line.
