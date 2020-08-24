Varlamov will patrol the crease for Game 1 against the Flyers on Monday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Varlamov has been dominant through the first two rounds of the playoffs, registering a 1.67 GAA and .934 save percentage alongside a 7-2-0 record against the Panthers and Capitals. During the regular season, the 32-year-old allowed six goals in two games against Philadelphia but earned the victory in both contests.