Varlamov will get the starting nod for Monday's game in Boston, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Varlamov has been outstanding over his last nine starts, registering a 1.34 GAA and a.957 save percentage. However, hes' gone just 4-4-1 during that span. The 33-year-old has dominated the Bruins this season with a 5-1-0 record alongside a .946 save percentage.