Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Tending twine Monday
Varlamov will defend the cage in Monday's road matchup with Arizona, Alexander Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official website reports.
Varlamov is 2-2-0 in his last five outings with a 2.32 GAA and .931 save percentage. The netminder figures to continue splitting the duties with Thomas Greiss down the stretch, with coach Barry Trotz likely riding the hot hand. If he can secure three more victories, the 31-year-old will reach the 20-goal mark for the third straight year.
