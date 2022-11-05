Varlamov will patrol the road crease Saturday afternoon against Detroit, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Varlamov will make his fourth start of the season. He has won two of his three outings in 2022-23, including a 5-4 victory over Colorado last Saturday. Varlamov has allowed nine goals on 97 shots this year.
