Varlamov will defend the road crease in Montreal on Saturday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Varlamov has been great in his last two starts as he has given up only two goals on 72 shots in wins over Vegas and Philadelphia. Varlamov is 10-6-1 with a 2.57 GAA and .920 save percentage. He takes on the Canadiens, who are 29th in NHL scoring, averaging 2.59 goals per game.