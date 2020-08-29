Varlamov will patrol the blue paint in Game 3 on Saturday against Philadelphia, Andrew Gross of Newsday report.
After shutting the Flyers out in a Game 1 victory, Varlamov was shelled for three goals in the first period of Game 2 before he was removed from the contest. Head coach Barry Trotz has enough faith to throw the 32-year-old back into the starting lineup with his 1.76 GAA and .932 save percentage during the postseason.
