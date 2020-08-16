Varlamov will defend the net in Sunday's Game 3 versus the Capitals, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Varlamov has been outstanding in August, facing no more than 28 shots in a game but recording a .929 save percentage and 5-1-0 record. This matchup could get more difficult if Nicklas Backstrom (concussion) returns to the lineup. Regardless, Varlamov will need to be sturdy yet again to put the Capitals on the brink of elimination.