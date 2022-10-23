Varlamov will get the starting nod for Sunday's road tilt against the Panthers, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Varlamov has now started two of the Islanders' first six games. In his last outing, he stopped 26 of 28 shots in a win over the Sharks. The veteran netminder made 31 appearances last season but he'll likely see a smaller workload during the 2022-23 campaign.