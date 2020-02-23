Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Tending twine Sunday
Varlamov will get the home start against the Sharks on Sunday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
Varlamov will make his fifth straight start. He's been superb over the last four games, posting a .944 save percentage and a 1.79 GAA, but a lack of offensive support left him with just one win in that stretch. That makes him a bit risky for fantasy purposes, but it's an appealing matchup, as the Sharks have lost three straight.
