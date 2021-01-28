Varlamov will tend the road goal for Thursday's game against the Capitals, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

The Russian will get his fifth start of the season out of seven games, evidencing he's still the clear No. 1 for the Islanders. This season, Varlamov has racked up a 3-1-0 record over that span, earning a 1.00 GAA and .966 save percentage. The Captials continue to be without Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov, both of whom reside on in the COVID-19 protocol, so it'll be a easier matchup than normal for Varlamov.