Varlamov will patrol the crease in Thursday's contest against Pittsburgh, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.

Varlamov recorded a 30-save shutout against the Rangers in his last outing, his third shutout in just eight appearances this season. He picked up a win on Feb. 6 against the Penguins after allowing three goals on 31 shots. The 32-year-old owns a terrific 1.88 GAA and .932 save percentage on the year.