Varlamov will tend the home net for Thursday's game against Boston, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.

The 32-year-old will get his fourth consecutive start, as he's gone 1-2-0 along with a 2.70 GAA and .911 save percentage in his past three starts. Varlamov has been strong against Boston this season, going 2-0-0 along with a .960 save percentage over that span. The Russian will face a tough matchup against a Boston offense that has averaged 3.06 goals per contest this year.