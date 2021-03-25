Varlamov will defend the road goal in Thursday's game versus the Bruins.

Ilya Sorokin started consecutive games for the first time in his career, but Varlamov will be back in net Thursday. Varlamov is coming off back-to-back losses in which he posted an .868 save percentage. The Bruins aren't at full strength, but they'll be a tough foe with "The Perfection Line" in tact.