Varlamov will guard the home net in Thursday's game versus the Capitals, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Varlamov is making a second straight start. The 32-year-old had a rocky March, but he ultimately put up a .917 save percentage and a 5-3-0 record. He'll carry some extra risk in fantasy circles, as the Capitals have won eight of their last 10 games while averaging 3.7 goals.