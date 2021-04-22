Varlamov will tend the home cage for Thursday's game against Washington, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
The Russian broke out of a mini-slump in Tuesday's 6-1 over the Rangers, stopping 25 of 26 shots in the contest. Varlamov will get his sixth appearance against the Capitals this season, as he's gone 2-3-0 along with an .886 save percentage and 3.04 GAA to this point. It will be a stiff test for Varlamov, as Washington has averaged 5.00 goals per contest in their last five games.
