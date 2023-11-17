Varlamov will protect the road goal versus the Kraken on Thursday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Varlamov gets the second half of a back-to-back after Ilya Sorokin took a 4-3 overtime loss to the Canucks on Wednesday. Varlamov has allowed seven goals over his last two games, but he'll get a matchup against a slumping Kraken team that is 1-3-2 over the last six games.
