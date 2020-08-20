Varlamov will start between the pipes for Thursday's Game 5 against the Capitals.

Varlamov was a hard-luck loser in Game 4, surrendering three goals on 29 shots en route to the loss. He's been sensational in the bubble otherwise, however, going 6-2-0 along with a 1.87 GAA and .927 save percentage across eight appearances. The Islanders have provided stingy defense in front of the Russian in the series, as the Capitals have yet to eclipse the 30-shot plateau, so Varlamov could be a solid fantasy option in DFS formats.