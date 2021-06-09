Varlamov will draw the home start for Wednesday's Game 6 matchup against Boston, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

The Russian has been one of the main reasons the Islanders have an opportunity to close out the series Wednesday, as he's gone 3-1-0 along with a 2.32 GAA and .936 save percentage in his past four starts. Barring a complete collapse to suspect play, Varlamov has edged himself ahead of fellow Russian Ilya Sorokin as the preferred No. 1 goaltender for the remainder of the playoffs.