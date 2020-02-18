Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Tough loss in desert

Varlamov turned aside 30 shots in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Coyotes.

He had little chance on either goal -- Clayton Keller banked one in off Nick Leddy in the first period, and Conor Garland tapped home a slick backhand pass from Christian Dvorak in the third when Varlamov was expecting a shot. The veteran netminder has only one win in his last five outings (1-3-0), but on the season he still boasts a 2.53 GAA and .918 save percentage.