Varlamov stopped 18 of 19 shots in regulation and overtime and two of three shootout attempts in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Senators.

It was a strong performance from the veteran netminder, but Ridly Greig tapped home a slick feed from Warren Foegele late in the second period to tie the game at 1-1, and Shane Pinto beat Varlamov glove side in the shootout to keep the punchless Isles out of the win column. In two starts this season Varlamov has a 1.94 GAA and .902 save percentage but just a 0-1-1 record, as he's gotten three total goals of offensive support. After sitting out all of 2025-26 due to knee issues, the 38-year-old has resumed his duties as the No. 2 goalie behind Ilya Sorokin.