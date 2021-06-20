Varlamov kicked out 28 of 30 shots in a 3-2 win over Tampa Bay on Saturday in Game 4.

Varlamov held the Lighting off the board through two periods before Brayden Point and Tyler Johnson both struck in the first seven minutes of the third. Varlamov secured the victory with a major assist from defenseman Ryan Pulock, who made a goal-line stop on Tampa Bay's Ryan McDonagh just before the final buzzer with Varlamov caught well out of position. The netminder improved to 6-5 in the playoffs and maintained his .923 save percentage.