Varlamov (lower body) won't be in the lineup Saturday against Vegas, per Andrew Gross of Newsday.
Varlamov will miss his second straight contest after leaving Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to Colorado in the first period. Ilya Sorokin will be backed up by Ken Appleby in Saturday's matchup versus the Golden Knights.
