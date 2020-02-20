Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Unhappy homecoming

Varlamov surrendered three goals on 29 shots in a 3-1 loss to the Avalanche on Wednesday.

Varlamov shut out his former team 1-0 on Jan. 6, but he was unable to pull off the same feat in his old barn. It'll count as a third straight loss for Varlamov, who dropped to 17-12-4 with a 2.55 GAA and a .918 save percentage in 38 appearances this season. Wednesday was also his fifth straight start -- head coach Barry Trotz may want to get Thomas Greiss a game soon.