Varlamov (undisclosed) is not expected to suit up Monday in Colorado, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
The Islanders recalled Cory Schneider on Sunday, indicating that Varlamov will likely miss at least one game. The 34-year-old was injured Saturday against Vegas and it's still unclear how severe his injury is. His next chance to dress will be Thursday against the Rangers.
