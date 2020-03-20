Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Up and down season to date
Varlamov has a 19-14-6 record, 2.62 GAA, and .914 save percentage in 45 games this season for the Islanders.
This hasn't quite been the season that the Islanders and Varlamov were hoping for. When Varlamov signed with the Islanders last offseason for four-years and $20 million it was thought that he would be able to hold down the starting job but that hasn't been the case. Coach Barry Trotz pretty much used a strict rotation through the first half of the season and Varlamov failed several times when given a chance to run with the starting job. Consistency has been an issue and his poor play, 18 goals in his last five starts, is part of the reason why the Islanders were in quite the freefall before the coronavirus suspended the season. Varlamov will still likely be given the first chance to start for the Islanders if/when the season resumes but next season he will likely battle with Ilya Sorokin for the job should the Islanders finally be able to entice the KHL star into coming to North America.
