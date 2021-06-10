Varlamov stopped 23 of 25 shots in a 6-2 win over Boston in Game 6 on Wednesday.

Varlamov closed out the series -- and the Bruins -- with his third consecutive win, allowing just a pair of Brad Marchand power-play goals. The 33-year-old won four of his five starts against Boston and logged an outstanding .936 save percentage in the series. He'll need to be at his best if the Islanders are to avenge last season's conference finals loss to Tampa Bay.