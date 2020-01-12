Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Waiting on wins in 2020
Varlamov made 30 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss to Boston on Saturday.
The new decade hasn't been especially kind to Varlamov, who is 1-3 in four starts since the start of 2020. He has only allowed seven goals in those four games, so the lack of wins clearly isn't on him. Varlamov is putting up the best numbers of his career, save for his 2010-11 stint as a backup in Washington.
