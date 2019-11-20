Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Weathers storm for OT win
Varlamov stopped 27 shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Penguins.
The 31-year-old netminder twice allowed the Pens to establish two-goal leads, but Varlamov shut the door afterwards and did his part to help the Isles tie a franchise record with at least one point in 15 straight games. He's 7-0-1 over that stretch after taking a loss in his first two appearances, and on the year Varlamov now sports a 2.70 GAA and .912 save percentage.
