Varlamov will serve as the backup goaltender Friday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Varlamov last started March 11 when he stopped 22 of 27 shots in a 5-1 loss to Washington. He's 11-8-2 with a 2.79 GAA and a .910 save percentage in 21 outings this season. With Ilya Sorokin starting Friday, Varlamov might get the nod Saturday versus Buffalo.