Varlamov will serve as the backup goaltender Friday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Varlamov last started March 11 when he stopped 22 of 27 shots in a 5-1 loss to Washington. He's 11-8-2 with a 2.79 GAA and a .910 save percentage in 21 outings this season. With Ilya Sorokin starting Friday, Varlamov might get the nod Saturday versus Buffalo.
More News
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Surrenders five goals to Washington•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Starting Saturday•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Spotless against Winnipeg•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Starting in Winnipeg•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Playing time could be sparse•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Teammates on heels all night long•