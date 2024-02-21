Varlamov will start on the road versus the Blues on Thursday, Ethan Sears of the New York Post reports.

Varlamov will get the nod after Ilya Sorokin stopped 37 of 41 shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Penguins. It's been over two months since Varlamov last logged a win, but he has just seven appearances in that span, going 0-3-2 with a 3.44 GAA and an .894 save percentage. The Blues have scored 21 goals over their last six games, so they may be a tough challenge for Varlamov to get his game back on track.