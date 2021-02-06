Varlamov will be in the net Saturday when the Islanders host the Penguins, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

This is not a surprise as Varlamov is the starting goaltender for the Isles, and they haven't had a game in six days. Varlamov has been a bright spot for the Islanders this season with a 2.00 GAA and .924 save percentage. That being said, Varlamov has also struggled of late as he has given up 11 goals in his last three starts. The Islanders have little room for error and need to hope that the unscheduled bye week has fixed what was wrong with both the offense and Varlamov.