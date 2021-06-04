Varlamov will start Game 4 for the Islanders versus the Bruins on Saturday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

This is not a surprise as Varlamov played well in the Isles 2-1 overtime loss to the Bruins on Thursday. Coach Barry Trotz stated Friday that he was planning on sticking with the same lineup for Saturday. One problem for Varlamov this postseason has been his tendency to give up an early goal, something he has done in four games. The Isles, however, will take the final result, which often puts them in a prime position to win the game.