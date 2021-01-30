Varlamov will start Saturday for the Islanders as they take on Flyers, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
Varlamov will look to rebound versus the Flyers after a poor performance in a 6-3 loss to the Capitals on Thursday. Varlamov has been the glue for the Islanders for most of this season as he has posted a 1.82 GAA and .936 save percentage in five games. The Islanders need outstanding goaltending on a nightly basis as they have only scored 14 goals in seven games.
More News
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Back-to-back losses to Caps•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Tending twine Thursday•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Takes first loss Tuesday•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: In line to start•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Remains dialed in•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: In goal Thursday•