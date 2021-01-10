Varlamov will start the season opener Thursday versus the Rangers, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

This shouldn't come as a surprise as Varlamov is the starting goaltender for the Islanders. That being said, last season, coach Barry Trotz pretty much used a strict rotation between Varlamov and Thomas Greiss for the better part of the season. It is unknown if Trotz will do the same this season, so therefore it is unknown how much Varlamov will play, and Ilya Sorokin will play. This question may be answered somewhat on Saturday when the Islanders play the Rangers once again, and we see who lines up in the crease.