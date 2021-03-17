Varlamov stopped 19 of 22 shots in a 3-1 loss to Washington on Tuesday.

Varlamov was tagged with his first loss in his last five starts, with goals by T.J. Oshie and Alex Ovechkin in a five-minute span during the second period proving to be the decisive tallies. It was Varlamov's first sub-.900 save percentage all month, and the 32-year-old has allowed more than three goals just once since the end of January. Both he and teammate Ilya Sorokin remain quality streaming options for fantasy managers.